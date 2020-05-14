Police: Doctor found dead, possibly killed by wild dogs

LYONS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia doctor was found dead in a ditch Thursday morning and authorities believe she was killed by a pack of wild dogs.

Dr. Nancy Shaw was found by a Lyons police officer around 3 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. Shaw practiced internal medicine in Vidalia.

Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said an officer was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. The car was running and the doors were open, Walker said.

The officer checked the area and saw Shaw’s body, police said.

Walker said he believes Shaw was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that had recently been roaming the area. However, Walker said the investigation was continuing.