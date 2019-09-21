Police: Hit-and-run driver sought after 3 bicyclists hit in Chandler

article

Police say three bicyclists were injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Chandler.

According to Chandler police, three bicyclists were hit by a gray or silver 2001 to 2006 Lexus while they were traveling eastbound in the bike lane of Riggs Road near Black Hills Way at 6:30 a.m.

After the collision, the Lexus continued eastbound and did not stop.

Police say the bicyclists' injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Lexus should have passenger-side damage, including a missing side-view mirror.

If you have any information, please call Chandler police at 480-782-4130.