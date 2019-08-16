Police: Hit-and-run driver sought after woman in wheelchair struck by van in Chandler

article

Police are investigating a hit-and-run after they say a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a van in Chandler.

According to Chandler police, the woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries following the collision near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.

Witnesses say a dark-colored Dodge caravan left the area heading south on Iowa Street into a neighborhood after the collision.

The driver of the van is described as a Hispanic man in his late-30s with a mustache and was wearing a dark-colored hat.

Police say the van has damage to driver's side front bumper.

If you have any information, please call police at 480-782-4130.