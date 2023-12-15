Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the area of Barkley and Main Street.

No officers were injured.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

Due to the investigation, MPD says to use Broadway or University for east/west travel.

No names or details surrounding the shooting have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

