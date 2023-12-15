Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Published 
Updated 4:18PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the area of Barkley and Main Street.

No officers were injured.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

Officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Due to the investigation, MPD says to use Broadway or University for east/west travel.

No names or details surrounding the shooting have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Map of the area