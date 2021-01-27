Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man died from apparent gunshot wounds in Northwest Phoenix on the night of Jan. 27.

The shooting, according to a brief statement released by Phoenix Police, happened near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap. 42-year-old Ryan Schwab was declared dead by Phoenix Fire crews who responded to the scene of the incident.

An investigation is in its early stages, according to police officials.

