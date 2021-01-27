Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly shooting in Northwest Phoenix

By Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man died from apparent gunshot wounds in Northwest Phoenix on the night of Jan. 27.

The shooting, according to a brief statement released by Phoenix Police, happened near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap. 42-year-old Ryan Schwab was declared dead by Phoenix Fire crews who responded to the scene of the incident.

An investigation is in its early stages, according to police officials.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters