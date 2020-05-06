Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating infant death in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating the death of an infant at a city-operated shelter for sex and human trafficking victims.

Police say someone called 911 late Tuesday night to report that a child wasn't breathing at the shelter located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Paramedics arrived at the shelter and rushed the infant to a nearby hospital, however, the baby did not survive.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the infant and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.