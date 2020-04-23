Police: Juvenile suspect crashed vehicle into Chandler home
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A car crashed into a Chandler home near Arizona Avenue and Galveston early Thursday morning after police say the driver failed to yield for an officer.
"This vehicle was occupied by a lone juvenile suspect. He was taken into custody after the crash," stated Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler Police Department.
The collision wasn't due to a pursuit and Tyler says there were no injuries in this case.
The suspect's name was not released.