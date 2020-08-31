Police locate missing teen out of Maricopa

article

UPDATE: Maricopa police said on Sept. 8 that 16-year-old Kaitlin Bowman has been found and returned home safely.

A teen left home Monday, Aug. 31, and the Maricopa Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her safe.

Kaitlin Bowman left her home in the 35000 block of West Costa Blanca Drive.

She has black hair and blue eyes. Bowman was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Police say she suffers from medical and mental health issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the police department at 520-316-6883.