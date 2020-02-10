Police: Man wanted for gunning down, killing Orlando Premium Outlets employee was fired day of shooting

Orlando police are searching for 46-year-old Daniel Everett for the murder of a female manager at the Orlando International Premium Outlets.

According to police, Everett was a manager at the Under Armour store and was fired on Monday morning. They say he returned later and opened fire on the employee, killing her.

"Soon after the shooting we learned he created a list, where he listed other employees," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

All employees that were reportedly on the suspect's list have been accounted for and are safe. Police said during a news conference that they discovered the list after it was emailed to some employees.

They say Everett may be driving a 2012 silver Kia Sorrento with the Florida tag IH2 1AC.

Police are considering Everett armed and dangerous. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police also said the suspect's wife and child also became a concern, but police say that they are safe.

Everett reportedly worked at the store for 3 years. Why he was fired is not being released at this time.

Anyone who sees Everett is told to not try and make contact with him. Instead, call 911.