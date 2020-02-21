Police: Passenger dead following crash involving two SUVs in North Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say a person is dead, and another seriously injured following a collision in North Phoenix Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to a statement released Friday night, a 51-year-old man who was driving a Ford SUV was on the westbound lanes of Thunderbird and was waiting to turn left to head south on 35th Avenue.

During that time, police officials say a 28-year-old man who was driving a 2004 Honda SUV was heading east on Thunderbird, and as he approached 35th Avenue, the light turned red for drivers heading east or west on Thunderbird. The Honda was still west of the intersection at the time, and the driver decided to go through at a high rate of speed.

Police officials say the Honda then collided with the Ford, causing the Ford SUV to rotate counter-clockwise. Meanwhile, the Honda SUV later crashed into a light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Officials say there were two people inside the Honda SUV. The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Derrick Coleman, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Honda SUV was seriously injured, and was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford SUV, identified by police as a 51-year-old man, was not injured, and remained on scene.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash, and a search warrant for a blood draw has been served.

An investigation is ongoing.

