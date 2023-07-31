Police recover over 50K fentanyl pills, cash and guns in Mesa; suspects arrested
MESA, Ariz. - Police say two people were arrested after detectives seized fentanyl, guns and cash during a narcotics investigation in the Valley.
Chandler Police say Juan Guzman was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found to be transporting 3,000 fentanyl pills.
A search warrant was then served at his apartment in Mesa, where police say they found 51,000 fentanyl pills, $31,760 in cash and 10 guns.
A second suspect, Norelia Macedo, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.
Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges, illegal possession of firearms, and money laundering.