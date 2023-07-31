Police recover over 50K fentanyl pills, cash and guns in Mesa; suspects arrested

Police say two people were arrested after detectives seized fentanyl, guns and cash during a narcotics investigation in the Valley.

Chandler Police say Juan Guzman was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found to be transporting 3,000 fentanyl pills.

A search warrant was then served at his apartment in Mesa, where police say they found 51,000 fentanyl pills, $31,760 in cash and 10 guns.

A second suspect, Norelia Macedo, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police say two people were arrested after detectives seized fentanyl, guns and cash during a narcotics investigation in the Valley. (Chandler PD)

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges, illegal possession of firearms, and money laundering.