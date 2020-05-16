Police: Reward offered for the arrest of a man who sexually harassed a woman at work

Phoenix Police are searching for a man accused of harassing a woman at her job.

It happened Tuesday, May 12th, near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when police say the man approached the 42-year-old victim and grabbed her while making sexual comments.

She was able to fight him off and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as having tattoos on both sides of his neck and possibly on his cheek. He also has a scar on his hairline.

There's a $1,000 reward for his arrest. Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.