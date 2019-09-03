Police searching for Glendale home invasion suspects

article

Police in Glendale are investigating a home invasion after they say two masked suspects broke into a home early Tuesday morning.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and Glendale at 1 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Police say it's unclear if the suspects were armed, but the incident appears to be drug related. A gun was also found in the backyard of the home.

A witness who called 911 reported hearing gunshots, but police say that is not confirmed at this time.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Glendale police.