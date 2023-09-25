Suspect killed in Mesa shooting, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in a Mesa neighborhood.
The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 near Horne and Broadway Roads.
Mesa Police say the incident began as a domestic violence situation before escalating into a shooting.
The suspect has not been identified.
No officers were hurt.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.