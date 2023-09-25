Suspect killed in Mesa shooting, police say

Police say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in a Mesa neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 near Horne and Broadway Roads.

Mesa Police say the incident began as a domestic violence situation before escalating into a shooting.

The suspect has not been identified.

No officers were hurt.

No further details have been released.

Where the shooting happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.