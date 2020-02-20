Police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police say a suspect is in custody and no officers are injured following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Phoenix police officers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding at 12:40 a.m. near State Route 51 and Interstate 10. The vehicle didn't stop and fled from police.

A Phoenix police helicopter tracked the vehicle as it drove into Mesa where the vehicle stopped multiple times with the driver getting out and running around the area before getting back into the vehicle and continuing to drive.

At Mesa Drive just north of the U.S. 60, police deployed stop sticks to stop the vehicle, which came to a stop on the exit ramp at Country Club. The suspect then ran from the vehicle and tried to break into an occupied truck.

As the suspect tried to get into the truck, a Phoenix police officer opened fire and the suspect jumped into the bed of the truck before being arrested.

There were no injuries to the suspect or officers.

The westbound off-ramp is closed and the eastbound off-ramp is restricted.

Avoid the area.