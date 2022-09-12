Expand / Collapse search

Police track AirPods to locate stolen vehicle with baby inside in Philadelphia, authorities say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Car stolen with baby inside; child reunited with mother

A child has been reunited with its mother after it was inside a car that was stolen from a driveway in Fox Chase, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - A child has been reunited with its mother after it was inside a car that was stolen from a driveway in Fox Chase, police say. 

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is investigating the incident. 

Authorities say a baby was inside a Nissan Rogue taken from the 800 block of Arnold Street in the Fox Chase section of the city. 

According to officials, police tracked the mother's AirPods that were in the vehicle, which led them to find it at Castor and Griffith Streets in Rhawnhurst. 

Police did not provide any additional information but say the case remains under investigation. 