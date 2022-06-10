'Potential intruder' fatally shot by police outside Alabama school, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

'Potential intruder' fatally shot by police outside Alabama school, officials say

Published 
Updated 10:02AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Getty Images- 953769918 article

Generic police tape file picture (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

GADSDEN, Ala. - A man who tried to enter an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by police Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that a "potential intruder" went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where a summer literacy program was being conducted for 34 children. All the exterior doors were locked and the principal contacted the school resource officer when she realized what was happening, Reddick said.

The resource officer confronted a person who attempted to break into a marked Rainbow City police car near the school, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. More officers from the Gadsden Police Department showed up to assist, the statement said.

RELATED: Uvalde grieves at funerals for 19 children, 2 teachers after Texas shooting

The person was shot to death after resisting and trying to take the resource officer's gun, the agency said. The statement, which didn't mention any attempt to enter the school, didn't say how many shots were fired or by whom.

The state identified the dead man as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina. Officials don’t know whether the man was a "passerby" or something else, Reddick said.

Authorities didn’t immediately release details including whether White was armed or why he might have been trying to get into the school or patrol car.

While the resource officer suffered minor injuries, no students were hurt and most didn't realize anything unusual had happened, Reddick said.

RELATED: House panel advances gun legislation in wake of US mass shootings

"Our primary concern was just making sure that someone who wasn't authorized to be in our building does not enter and our kids are safe," he said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sent a tweet saying school police "immediately took action, faculty inside the building followed safety protocols and all children present were kept out of harm’s way."

"I commend all involved for acting quickly to protect these children," it said.

Gadsden is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.
 