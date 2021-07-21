Powerful magnitude-6.8 quake shakes Panama and Costa Rica

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:35 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
21
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:55 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:56 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:03 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:35 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale

Powerful magnitude-6.8 quake shakes Panama and Costa Rica

Published 
Earthquakes
Associated Press

PANAMA CITY - A powerful magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon, but it was relatively far from the largest population centers and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border, about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It occurred at a depth of about six miles.

panama earthquake

The tremor was not felt in Panama’s capital, but there was shaking in some parts of western Panama and Costa Rica.

In Puerto Armuelles, Panama, about 47 miles north of the epicenter, resident Patricia Ortíz said that within seconds of the shaking the power went out. It was "very strong, I think the strongest in recent years," she said.

Although there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, authorities said they have begun inspecting structures.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 