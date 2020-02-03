Expand / Collapse search

President Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucus with minimal opposition

2020 Election
Associated Press
President Donald Trump is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa - President Donald Trump is the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, a largely symbolic vote as he was facing no significant opposition.

Still, Trump’s campaign was using Monday's contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.

It's unusual for Iowa to even be holding a GOP contest with an incumbent in the White House. The Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004. But GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman said state officials were determined to keep the caucuses in place this year to maintain the state’s status as the first in the nation to cast its ballots.