Preston Lord case: Trial delayed for 6 suspects accused of murder

The Brief A judge has delayed the trial of six suspects accused of murder in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. The trial, which was originally scheduled to begin this month, will now take place next January. So far, only one suspect has been sentenced for Lord's death.



The trial of six suspects accused of killing East Valley teen Preston Lord has been delayed.

On July 14, a judge rescheduled the trial for next year after lawyers said they needed more time to prepare due to the large amounts of evidence. The trial was supposed to begin later this month.

The backstory:

Lord, 16, was found beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023. He died at the hospital days later.

Seven suspects were arrested and charged in connection to Lord's death:

William Hines

Dominic Turner

Talyn Vigil

Taylor Sherman

Treston Billey

Talan Renner

Jacob Meisner

Dig deeper:

Hines is the only suspect who has been sentenced for Lord's death. In May, he took a plea deal and was given 12 years in prison.

