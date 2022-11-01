Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville.

Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police said Freeman fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.

During his arraignment Tuesday, a judge set Freeman's bond at $75,000 cash surety, no 10%.

Stephen Freeman (Macomb County Jail)

Prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond. They said the victim was found with a shoelace around her neck and clear signs of strangulation. However, the judge said a bond cannot be set based on that information since Freeman was not charged with murder. If charges are amended as the investigation continues, the bond could be updated.

The medical examiner's office said a cause of death hasn't been determined.

"Because the investigation is ongoing we are limited on what can be said at this time. However, when we have additional information from the investigation we will be updating everyone," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.