Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Protests erupt in South LA after man accused of punching deputy is shot and killed by deputies

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

LOS ANGELES - Friends, family, and activists are demanding answers after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man accused of punching a deputy in South Los Angeles. The deadly shooting prompted an overnight protest outside the South LA Sheriff’s Station.

On Monday, a man who was riding a bike was involved in what became a deadly confrontation with deputies in the South LA neighborhood of Westmont around 3:15 p.m. near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue.

RELATED: Deputies fatally shoot man accused of punching deputy, brandishing handgun

Prior to the shooting, deputies said they attempted to stop him for a bicycle violation. 

Once the bicyclist was stopped by deputies, they said he took off running.

Cell phone video taken from witnesses appears to show him running as deputies followed him.

The man involved in the altercation was identified by family as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee who is believed to have been a resident of the Westmont neighborhood.

Deputies said that once they caught up with Kizzee, one of them was punched in the face. The suspect had been carrying clothes in his hand and during the confrontation, the suspect dropped the clothes and deputies say they saw a gun and opened fire. 

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

"Immediately after making contact with our suspect, our suspect was holding some item of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face, and then dropped the items in his hands. The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun, at which time, a deputy-involved shooting occurred," LASD Lt. Brandon Dean said during a press conference Monday.

Shortly after the deadly incident, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles sent out a tweet, saying deputies "left his body facedown in the dirt," and called for supporters to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

Protesters gathered at the scene and also outside the South LA Sheriff’s Station as deputies stood guard. 

Protesters demanded an independent investigation in the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s department will conduct an internal investigation to determine if the shooting was within policy.
The incident will also be investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the California  Office of the Inspector General.

Civil Rights leaders are set to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.