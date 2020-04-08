Ralphs limits customer capacity by 50%; installs plexiglass around checkout lanes due to coronavirus

Ralphs is the latest grocery store chain to limit the number of shoppers inside stores to help promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger Co., the parent company of Ralphs, announced Tuesday that the chain will begin to limit the number of customers in its stores to 50% capacity. Ralphs says this will allow for proper social distancing in every store.

Stores are also putting in Plexiglas partitions at all check lanes, pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers.

Kroger Co. also said that it has been encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive in select regions and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

