AZ town could soon run out of water; 'Internet troll' Johnny Somali sentenced to prison | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona town warns they could run out of water in months; self-proclaimed "Internet troll" from Arizona to serve time in South Korean prison; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

1. Arizona town could run out of water soon

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2. Arizona "internet troll" sentenced to prison by South Korea

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3. ‘Rib remodeling’ trend hits the Valley

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4. Deadly crash northwest of the Valley

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5. Batch of prescription medication recalled

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