AZ town could soon run out of water; 'Internet troll' Johnny Somali sentenced to prison | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Arizona town warns they could run out of water in months; self-proclaimed "Internet troll" from Arizona to serve time in South Korean prison; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
1. Arizona town could run out of water soon
Featured
The town of Kearny has implemented its most severe water restrictions, warning that the town of 2,000 people could officially run out of water by July.
2. Arizona "internet troll" sentenced to prison by South Korea
Featured
An internet streamer with reported ties to Arizona has been sentenced to prison by a court in South Korea, following a number of incidents in that country. Here's what to know about the man who goes by the name "Johnny Somali" online.
3. ‘Rib remodeling’ trend hits the Valley
Featured
A Scottsdale plastic surgeon is performing rib remodeling, a new procedure that narrows the waist by 2 to 5 inches.
4. Deadly crash northwest of the Valley
Featured
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.
5. Batch of prescription medication recalled
Featured
A specific lot of Xanax, a medication prescribed for treating anxiety and panic disorders, is being recalled nationwide. Here's what to know.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting another round of warmer weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 95F on Sunday.
Get the Full Forecast