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AZ town could soon run out of water; 'Internet troll' Johnny Somali sentenced to prison | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 15, 2026 6:27pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arizona town warns they could run out of water in months; self-proclaimed "Internet troll" from Arizona to serve time in South Korean prison; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

1. Arizona town could run out of water soon

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Arizona town facing severe water restrictions as supply could run out by summer
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Arizona town facing severe water restrictions as supply could run out by summer

The town of Kearny has implemented its most severe water restrictions, warning that the town of 2,000 people could officially run out of water by July.

2. Arizona "internet troll" sentenced to prison by South Korea

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Johnny Somali: What to know about Arizona 'internet troll' sentenced to prison in South Korea
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Johnny Somali: What to know about Arizona 'internet troll' sentenced to prison in South Korea

An internet streamer with reported ties to Arizona has been sentenced to prison by a court in South Korea, following a number of incidents in that country. Here's what to know about the man who goes by the name "Johnny Somali" online.

3. ‘Rib remodeling’ trend hits the Valley

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Rib remodeling: Plastic surgery trend hitting the Valley
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Rib remodeling: Plastic surgery trend hitting the Valley

A Scottsdale plastic surgeon is performing rib remodeling, a new procedure that narrows the waist by 2 to 5 inches.

4. Deadly crash northwest of the Valley

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1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60
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1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.

5. Batch of prescription medication recalled

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Xanax, popular anxiety medication, recalled: What to know
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Xanax, popular anxiety medication, recalled: What to know

A specific lot of Xanax, a medication prescribed for treating anxiety and panic disorders, is being recalled nationwide. Here's what to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/15/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/15/26

We're expecting another round of warmer weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 95F on Sunday.

Get the Full Forecast

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