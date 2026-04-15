Arizona weather forecast: Mild temperatures, light winds expected on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief Mild temperatures and light winds are forecast for Wednesday in the Valley. Phoenix will see a high of about 85 degrees on April 15, which is right around normal for this time of the year. Highs will warm up beginning Thursday, with temps in the 90s forecast for the weekend.



We'll begin to warm back up over the next several days around Arizona.

This Week:

Wednesday brings mild weather with high temperatures returning to around average in the Valley. The forecast high hits 85 in Phoenix with a sunny sky and generally light winds.

On Thursday, a storm system will run north of the state. It will bring showers to our neighbors, Utah and Nevada, but narrowly misses us. Still, clouds will increase during the pattern shift and winds will increase, too. The forecast high jumps to 88 in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will turn gusty in the High Country with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. In Phoenix, wind gusts are forecast to max out around 15-25 mph.

The temperature may slip slightly on Friday, back down to around 85 in Phoenix. It will return to sunny and dry conditions Friday, too.

This Weekend:

Warming will reign. The forecast high climbs to near 90 on Saturday and the middle 90s by Sunday. It will be dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the forecast high remains in the low to middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures appear to fall back into the 80s beginning mid-next week. For now, the 10-day forecast looks fairly dry.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)