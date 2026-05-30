Stage 4 melanoma patient swims for cancer cure in Mesa

The Brief Swim Across America hosted an event at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa to raise funds for the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Participants, including those currently undergoing treatment, swam laps to support cancer research and clinical trials. The local event featured a mix of medical professionals, cancer survivors and co-chairs working toward the goal of curing the disease through the swimming community.



Swimmers are completing lap after lap on a mission to fund cancer research. Among those in the water is Ty Walker, who is currently facing a significant health battle.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma cancer in September," Walker said. "I've been making progress, but I'm still a long way away from being cancer free."

Walker was one of the swimmers fighting cancer on Saturday. He tries to swim a few times a week to stay in shape amidst his treatments.

"I like the exercise … to keep myself in shape," Walker said.

The backstory:

The effort is all part of Swim Across America, a national organization that hosts events in different states. The event today at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa benefited the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Rick Bold, of the Mayo Clinic, participated in the event as both a physician and an athlete.

"I've been a lifelong swimmer … I'm the director of the cancer center, so it brings together two of my passions," Bold said.

Why It Matters:

Many of those involved have been touched by cancer in some way. Their goal now is to give back and inspire others to have hope.

"It means a lot for the swimming community to give back," said Barb Sloan, a Swim Across America co-chair. "I have two swimmers here who are fighting cancer. My mom was taken [by] cancer. So, it's a way to give back; to put purpose in[to] what we do as swimmers."