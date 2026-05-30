Mesa senior living residents find joy, community in gardening

The Brief Senior residents at Pegasus Landing of Mesa are learning gardening through the newly established Green Thumb Club. The community project quickly outgrew its initial space inside the facility gym and transitioned into its own standalone greenhouse called Harvest House. Residents visit the garden daily to cultivate lemongrass, avocados, celery, potatoes, herbs, and more than a dozen tomato plants used for fresh recipes.



Senior residents in Mesa are mastering gardening through a senior living facility program that expanded from a gym setup into a standalone greenhouse.

What we know:

Inside a greenhouse, a jungle has, "Lemon grass, avocados' celery," said Nancy Butterfield, a member of the Green Thumb Club.

And it may surprise you, that, while seasoned in life, those behind this thriving greenhouse are just learning about gardening as part of the Green Thumb Club at Pegasus Landing of Mesa.

The program was started by Rodger Martens, the life enrichment partner for the senior living facility.

"It was way more than I could imagine," Martens said. "It was definitely bigger than I thought it'd be too."

Big picture view:

After just a few weeks, the project outgrew its small space in the gym, moving into its own greenhouse called Harvest House.

"I like to see how they're growing," Butterfield said. "How they started. When you first plant a seed, you water at the top but the rest of the time you water at the bottom."

Local perspective:

With over 12 tomato plants, thriving herbs, and potatoes, residents say daily trips to the garden makes their day.

"They love coming out here and tasting our tomatoes with are growing right above us," Martens said.

Residents enjoy harvesting the fruits and vegetables for recipes, and learning from Martens about gardening and composting.

"He's very good at it," Butterfield said. "He's excellent. He knows his stuff."

Why you should care:

The Green Thumb Club reminds people that it is never too late.

"It's flowering again," one resident noted. "So we're probably going to harvest the seeds off that and start a new sweet basil plant."

Dig deeper:

The initiative teaches participants to keep growing.

"It keeps you active," Butterfield said. "It keeps you believing that you can do all of this if you set your mind to it."