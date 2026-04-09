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Woman found shot to death in west Phoenix

By and
Updated  April 9, 2026 7:40am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
West Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead

West Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead

A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in west Phoenix near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo has the latest details.

The Brief

    • A woman was found shot on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She wasn't identified.
    • Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on April 9 responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:45 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified woman was found shot to death on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews