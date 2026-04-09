Woman found shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say officers on April 9 responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:45 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Once at the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unidentified woman was found shot to death on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The woman wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department