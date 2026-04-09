Woman found shot to death in west Phoenix

The Brief A woman was found shot on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She wasn't identified. Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on April 9 responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:45 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified woman was found shot to death on April 9 near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area where the shooting happened: