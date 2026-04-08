2 killed after speeding boat crashes on Colorado River

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The Brief James Rutherford Jr., 53, and 33-year-old Noah Welch died when a boat crashed on April 7 along the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City. Investigators believe the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed near the Topock Gorge. The incident remains under investigation.



Two people are dead after a boat crashed on the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on April 7 near the Topock Gorge. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area and found a boat near the California shoreline.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to a hospital where they later died. The victims were later identified as 53-year-old James Rutherford Jr. and 33-year-old Noah Welch, both California residents.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the 2002 25-foot Daves Custom Boat was heading northbound on the Colorado River at a high rate of speed when it lost control and hit the shoreline on the Arizona side of the river. The boat continued until it came to rest near the California shoreline.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

Map of the Topock Gorge: