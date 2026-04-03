Body pulled from Phoenix canal: FD
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after the body of an adult was pulled from a canal on the afternoon of April 3.
What we know:
Per a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were called at around 5:45 p.m. to the area of 3rd Avenue and Hazelwood for reports of a body in the water.
"On arrival, crews found an adult in the canal unconscious and not breathing. Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," a portion of the statement reads.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify the person who was found dead.
What's next:
Fire officials say the scene has been turned over to Phoenix Police for their investigation.
Area where the body was found
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.