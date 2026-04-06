'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over two months after she vanished from her southern Arizona home. Authorities believe she was taken against her will. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence from television. Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of Nancy.



Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.

What they're saying:

"Good morning, welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," Guthrie told viewers.

"Yes, and it is good to have you back at home," said Craig Melvin, Guthrie's co-host.

"Well, here we go, ready or not, let's do the news," said Guthrie.

"Yes. So good to have you back," Melvin replied.



The backstory:

Savannah's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

TMZ says they've received several notes in connection to Nancy's disappearance, describing one as being a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

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TMZ said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

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Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: