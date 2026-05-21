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Man jailed for Charlie Kirk post wins big settlement; Vanessa Trump battling cancer l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 21, 2026 9:53 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Getty Images)

From a man receiving a six-figure settlement following his arrest for a social media post about Charlie Kirk's murder to the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. announcing her breast cancer diagnosis, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 21.

1. "My First Amendment rights have been vindicated"

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Man jailed over Charlie Kirk Facebook post wins $835,000 settlement
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Man jailed over Charlie Kirk Facebook post wins $835,000 settlement

A man who lost his job and missed the birth of his granddaughter while jailed over a Charlie Kirk social media post will receive $835,000 to settle a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

2. AZ woman accused of trying to smuggle guns across border

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Phoenix woman indicted for trying to smuggle guns, RPG launcher tube into Mexico: DOJ
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Phoenix woman indicted for trying to smuggle guns, RPG launcher tube into Mexico: DOJ

A Phoenix woman is facing federal charges after authorities say she tried to cross into Mexico in a car loaded with guns and an RPG launcher tube.

3. Trial date set in alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, robbery case

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Pooh Shiesty trial date set for alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, robbery case
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Pooh Shiesty trial date set for alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, robbery case

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is set to stand trial this July over federal allegations that he and eight others kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane in Dallas.

4. "ICE and HSI are going to be out there every day"

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ICE will 'be out there every day' during World Cup, DHS chief says
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ICE will 'be out there every day' during World Cup, DHS chief says

ICE officials said they will be focused on public safety, not broad immigration sweeps, during the World Cup, but it’s unclear whether ICE agents will avoid all immigration enforcement during the event.

5. "I am staying focused and hopeful"

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Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis
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Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump revealed Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has started a treatment plan.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/21/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/21/26

Our gradual warming trend continues on Thursday in the Valley as we'll see a high right around normal at 96 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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