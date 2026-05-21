Man jailed for Charlie Kirk post wins big settlement; Vanessa Trump battling cancer l Morning News Brief

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From a man receiving a six-figure settlement following his arrest for a social media post about Charlie Kirk's murder to the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. announcing her breast cancer diagnosis, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 21.

1. "My First Amendment rights have been vindicated"

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2. AZ woman accused of trying to smuggle guns across border

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3. Trial date set in alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, robbery case

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4. "ICE and HSI are going to be out there every day"

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5. "I am staying focused and hopeful"

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