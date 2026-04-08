2 hospitalized after plane crashes near Cave Creek Landfill

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed on April 8 near the Cave Creek Landfill. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The Brief A small plane crashed on April 8 near the Cave Creek Landfill. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the plane upside down on its roof. Two people who were inside the plane were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.



Two people were taken to a hospital after a plane crashed on Wednesday morning in the north Valley.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded on April 8 to reports of a plane that crashed near 42nd Street and Carefree Highway. Once at the scene, crews found a small plane that crashed and landed on its roof.

Two people inside the plane got out safely on their own and were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.

Map of area where the crash happened: