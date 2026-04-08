2 hospitalized after plane crashes near Cave Creek Landfill
Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed on April 8 near the Cave Creek Landfill. (Phoenix Fire Department)
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Two people were taken to a hospital after a plane crashed on Wednesday morning in the north Valley.
What we know:
Phoenix Fire responded on April 8 to reports of a plane that crashed near 42nd Street and Carefree Highway. Once at the scene, crews found a small plane that crashed and landed on its roof.
Two people inside the plane got out safely on their own and were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown.
What's next:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.
Map of area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department