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2 hospitalized after plane crashes near Cave Creek Landfill

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Updated  April 8, 2026 12:10pm MST
Cave Creek
FOX 10 Phoenix
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Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed on April 8 near the Cave Creek Landfill. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The Brief

    • A small plane crashed on April 8 near the Cave Creek Landfill.
    • When firefighters got to the scene, they found the plane upside down on its roof.
    • Two people who were inside the plane were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Two people were taken to a hospital after a plane crashed on Wednesday morning in the north Valley.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded on April 8 to reports of a plane that crashed near 42nd Street and Carefree Highway. Once at the scene, crews found a small plane that crashed and landed on its roof.

Two people inside the plane got out safely on their own and were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.

Map of area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

Cave CreekNews