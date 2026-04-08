Woman arrested months after fatally shooting man at Phoenix intersection: police

The Brief Stephen Guardino, 54, was shot by 24-year-old Heather Arriaga on Sept. 27, 2025, at the intersection of 7th and Missouri Avenues, police said. Guardino died at the hospital. Arriaga was interviewed by detectives and released pending further investigation. On April 7, police announced that Arriaga had been arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of manslaughter.



Months after a man died after being shot at a Phoenix intersection, the woman who allegedly pulled the trigger has been arrested, police said.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say 54-year-old Stephen Guardino was shot on Sept. 27 at the intersection of 7th and Missouri Avenues. Guardino was taken to a hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

Investigators say Guardino was in his car when he got out to confront 24-year-old Heather Arriaga, who was inside her vehicle.

"The woman was stopped at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and 7th Avenue," Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "The woman shot Guardino from inside her car and had stayed on scene to speak with officers."

After being interviewed by detectives, Arriaga was released pending further investigation.

Dig deeper:

On April 7, police said that Arriaga had been arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of manslaughter.

Heather Arriaga (MCSO)

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the confrontation between Arriaga and Guardino.

Map of where the shooting happened: