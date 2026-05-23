Seen on TV: May 23

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Saturday, May 23, 2026

Gameday Men's Health Desert Hills

3120 W. Carefree Hwy., Suite B15,

Phoenix, AZ 85086

https://gamedaymenshealth.com/desert-hills

Memorial Day Flag Planting at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

2929 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.

Phoenix, AZ, 85024

https://www.facebook.com/NatCemArizona

Phoenix Wushu Nationals 2026

May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phoenix Convention Center South Building

100 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixwushunationals.com/event-details/phoenix-wushu-nationals-2026

https://www.instagram.com/phxwushunationals/

https://www.phoenixwushunationals.com/

Live-streamed video