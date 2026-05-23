Seen on TV: May 23
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Saturday, May 23, 2026
Gameday Men's Health Desert Hills
- 3120 W. Carefree Hwy., Suite B15,
- Phoenix, AZ 85086
- https://gamedaymenshealth.com/desert-hills
Memorial Day Flag Planting at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
- 2929 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ, 85024
- https://www.facebook.com/NatCemArizona
Phoenix Wushu Nationals 2026
- May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Phoenix Convention Center South Building
- 100 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.phoenixwushunationals.com/event-details/phoenix-wushu-nationals-2026
- https://www.instagram.com/phxwushunationals/
- https://www.phoenixwushunationals.com/