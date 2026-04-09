Arizona weather forecast: Incoming storm system to bring changes to the state

The Brief Most of Arizona will stay warm on Thursday, with a high of about 97 degrees expected in Phoenix. A new weather system arriving this weekend will bring gusty winds and a slight chance of rain to the Valley. Highs will drop to the 80s this weekend in the Valley, with a possible high in the 70s early next week.



Another warm day ahead, before changes arrive to our forecast.

Today and Tomorrow:

The forecast high reaches 97 degrees on Thursday afternoon in the Valley. It will be a mostly to partly sunny day by the afternoon, as scattered cloud coverage builds across Arizona. The clouds are the early moisture trickling into our atmosphere from the storm system approaching the West Coast. That storm system will bring a shift to our weather pattern starting this weekend and lasting into early next week.

On Friday, the forecast high slips back to the low 90s with a forecast of 92 in Phoenix. It will turn breezy in the afternoon around Arizona and a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon over eastern Arizona.

This Weekend:

Additional scattered showers will be possible over, primarily, northern and eastern Arizona from Saturday morning into the afternoon. In the Valley, there is a 10% chance of a passing shower or storm. However, it will be less likely for rain to arrive in Phoenix, due to the lack of storm triggers.

The changes are the result of an area of low pressure that will run up against the western California coastline by Friday. The first system merges with a secondary low over the weekend, which continues to whirl over the West Coast. Finally, the low will break inland over the western United States.

Depending upon how far south the low drags, and how quickly it moves inland, additional rain chances are possible into Monday and even Tuesday. For now, the best chance appears to remain over northern Arizona with a lower 10% chance of passing showers in the Valley. Temperatures will slip to the upper 80s on Saturday, the low 80s on Sunday, and the upper 70s on Monday thanks to the shifting pattern.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)