Nancy Guthrie search latest updates; arrest made months after deadly Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
From the latest updates on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to an arrest made months after a deadly shooting at a Phoenix intersection, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 8.
1. Nancy Guthrie search reaches Day 67
Featured
Wednesday marks Day 67 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. "That's when my world shattered"
Featured
Almost two years after her children were killed by their father, an Arizona woman is fighting back by advocating for a bill that aims to reform the family court system in the state.
3. Arrest made months after deadly shooting
Featured
In September 2025, police say 24-year-old Heather Arriaga shot 54-year-old Stephen Guardino at the intersection of 7th and Missouri Avenues. Guardino died at the hospital. On April 7, police announced that Arriaga had been arrested.
4. Man on Phoenix school's roof prompts lockdown
Maryvale High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday after a man was spotted on the roof of the gym. The man was detained after police got him to come down from the roof.
5. Debate continues over proposed West Valley DHS warehouse
Featured
A massive crowd gathered at Tuesday’s Surprise City Council meeting to debate a proposed DHS warehouse, following Mayor Kevin Sartor’s recent discussions in Washington, D.C.
A look at today's weather
Happy Wednesday! We're warming back up in the Valley, with highs expected to be in the mid-90s.
Click here for full forecast