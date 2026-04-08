Nancy Guthrie search latest updates; arrest made months after deadly Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to an arrest made months after a deadly shooting at a Phoenix intersection, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 8.

1. Nancy Guthrie search reaches Day 67

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2. "That's when my world shattered"

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3. Arrest made months after deadly shooting

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4. Man on Phoenix school's roof prompts lockdown

5. Debate continues over proposed West Valley DHS warehouse

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