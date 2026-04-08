Arizona weather forecast: Warm days ahead for Phoenix before weekend cool down

The Brief Beginning Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will push afternoon highs in the Valley into the mid-90s. Increased moisture will bring rain chances to Phoenix this weekend, and high temperatures will drop back into the 80s. Highs should stay in the 80s throughout next week in the Valley.



A few warm days are ahead before big changes arrive in Arizona.

Today and Tomorrow:

A ridge of high pressure will push our afternoon high temperature to the middle 90s in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. It will remain sunny on Wednesday and mostly to partly sunny on Thursday. By Thursday late afternoon into the evening, however, clouds will build up across the state.

Those clouds are the result of an area of low pressure and associated tough that will drive across the West Coast the next couple of days. This system will drag more mild air into our state. At the same time, our moisture levels will increase and winds will increase, too. The rise in moisture will translate to increased shower and storm chances by the weekend.

Rain in the Valley this weekend?

Friday and the Weekend:

In Phoenix, the chance for showers will hinge on how much moisture fills out over the state, and the exact track of the storm system over the West Coast. Chances sit around 10-30% over the Valley and nearby foothills through the weekend. Currently, Saturday afternoon into Saturday night looks like the best chance for showers in the Valley. But rain isn't a guarantee for the Phoenix metro. Rain chances are considerably better in northern Arizona beginning Saturday.

Winds will pick up to 20-30 mph in the Valley this weekend. In Flagstaff, gusts are forecast to climb to 40-45+ mph. Temperatures slip quickly this weekend. The forecast high drops from 91 on Friday to 86 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, a secondary storm system over the West Coast may bring additional rain chances on Monday. Again, northern Arizona appears to have the best chance. High temperatures next week will gradually warm, but remain in the 80s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)