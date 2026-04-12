Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 71 latest updates

By
Published  April 12, 2026 7:00am MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
Sheriff Chris Nanos ordered to provide report on 4 topics

Sheriff Chris Nanos ordered to provide report on 4 topics

Sheriff Chris Nanos has been in the national spotlight since Nancy Guthrie went missing, and last week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to open an investigation into him.

The Brief

    • Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for 70 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
    • Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show this week for the first time since her mother disappeared. Also, TMZ reported it received new notes in the case.
    • The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of Nancy.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sunday marks Day 71 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Featured

Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report
article

Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie | Special Report

From the chilling moments captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera to the technical forensic snags stalling the FBI’s progress, we examine the evidence and alleged missteps that have defined this mystery in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson.

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

TMZ says it received another note in the case, with the sender claiming they saw Nancy in Mexico.Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6.

"Good morning, welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," Guthrie told viewers.

Related

'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom
article

'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.

An independent firm working for Pima County released its findings into a workplace harassment complaint against Sheriff Chris Nanos, Fox News reported on April 3. The complaint was brought by a former sheriff's department lieutenant who lost to Nanos in the 2024 election.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to question Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos about his work history and management of the department, Fox News reported.

Fox News also reported that the lead investigator in the Nancy Guthrie case had no homicide experience. 

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

Nancy Guthrie: Investigators seek help with video

As crews continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are also asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance video for anything unusual. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more, from Tucson.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Nancy GuthrieMissing PersonsTucsonNews