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Fiery Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead; grieving mom's message after Salt River drownings l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 27, 2026 9:53 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (KSAZ-TV: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

From a fiery crash in Phoenix that left one person dead, and several others hurt, to a grieving mother's message following Memorial Day weekend drownings at the Salt River, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 27.

1. Crash kills one person, injures three others in Phoenix

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1 dead, 3 critically hurt in fiery Phoenix crash
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1 dead, 3 critically hurt in fiery Phoenix crash

Two women and a man are in critical condition and another person is dead Tuesday night after a fiery two-car crash in Phoenix.

2. AZ sober living fraud targets kids, dead tribal member

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Inside a $34M Medicaid scheme: AZ man billed state for dead patient, kids with 'alcohol dependence', AG says
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Inside a $34M Medicaid scheme: AZ man billed state for dead patient, kids with 'alcohol dependence', AG says

Court documents reveal Heard Health Care billed Arizona for a deceased tribal member and claimed alcohol abuse treatment for children as young as 2 years old in a massive fraud scheme.

3. "Make sure that you stay with your group"

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Salt River safety urged by grieving mother after holiday weekend tragedies
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Salt River safety urged by grieving mother after holiday weekend tragedies

Following the separate holiday weekend drownings of Jason Blake Jr. and Sahr Sewah, a grieving mother is sharing critical water safety advice for future visitors to the Salt River.

4. I-10 back open after semi-truck crash

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I-10 reopened near Mini Stack in Phoenix after semi crash
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I-10 reopened near Mini Stack in Phoenix after semi crash

Interstate 10 in Phoenix has been fully reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, partially closed the freeway near the Mini Stack on Wednesday morning.

5. Blaze sends massive plume of smoke into the sky

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Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix
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Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix

Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning that burned three vacant buildings, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/27/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/27/26

Breezy winds are forecast for Wednesday in the Valley, with a high near 94 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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