Fiery Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead; grieving mom's message after Salt River drownings l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (KSAZ-TV: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
From a fiery crash in Phoenix that left one person dead, and several others hurt, to a grieving mother's message following Memorial Day weekend drownings at the Salt River, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 27.
1. Crash kills one person, injures three others in Phoenix
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Two women and a man are in critical condition and another person is dead Tuesday night after a fiery two-car crash in Phoenix.
2. AZ sober living fraud targets kids, dead tribal member
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Court documents reveal Heard Health Care billed Arizona for a deceased tribal member and claimed alcohol abuse treatment for children as young as 2 years old in a massive fraud scheme.
3. "Make sure that you stay with your group"
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Following the separate holiday weekend drownings of Jason Blake Jr. and Sahr Sewah, a grieving mother is sharing critical water safety advice for future visitors to the Salt River.
4. I-10 back open after semi-truck crash
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Interstate 10 in Phoenix has been fully reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, partially closed the freeway near the Mini Stack on Wednesday morning.
5. Blaze sends massive plume of smoke into the sky
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Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning that burned three vacant buildings, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.
A look at today's weather
Breezy winds are forecast for Wednesday in the Valley, with a high near 94 degrees.
Click here for full forecast