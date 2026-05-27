Fiery Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead; grieving mom's message after Salt River drownings l Morning News Brief

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From a fiery crash in Phoenix that left one person dead, and several others hurt, to a grieving mother's message following Memorial Day weekend drownings at the Salt River, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 27.

1. Crash kills one person, injures three others in Phoenix

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2. AZ sober living fraud targets kids, dead tribal member

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3. "Make sure that you stay with your group"

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4. I-10 back open after semi-truck crash

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5. Blaze sends massive plume of smoke into the sky

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A look at today's weather

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