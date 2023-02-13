Expand / Collapse search
Cardi B, Offset team with McDonald's for Valentine's Day meal for two

By Chris Williams
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
The-Cardi-B---Offset-Meal-Image-1-McDonalds article

Cardi B and Offset share the love this Valentine’s Day with McDonald’s first-ever duo meal.

CHICAGO - Rappers Cardi B and Offset are sharing their love for Valentine's Day by launching their own McDonald's meal for two. 

It's the first-ever celebrity duo meal for the fast-food chain. The meal can be shared with a plus-one, best friend or anyone else. 

The Cardi B meal includes a  cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. The Offset meal comes with a Quarter Pounder® with cheese and a large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst. Orders will also come with a large order of french fries and an apple pie to share. 

cardibmeal.jpg

The Cardi B &amp; Offset Meal features the couple’s go-to orders, plus a few items to share.

The entire Cardi B & Offset Meal package will be available starting Feb. 14. at participating locations. 

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in a news release. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it." 

"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's," Cardi B added. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

The meal will also be served in special package that features a throwback Valentine's Day card.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 