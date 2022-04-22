Expand / Collapse search

Raymond Spencer, suspected DC shooter, found dead in apartment, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Suspect in Northwest shooting found dead

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee announced that officers found the suspected shooter dead in a fifth-floor apartment building in the Van Ness neighborhood.

WASHINGTON - Authorities say the 23-year-old Fairfax, Virginia man suspected of shooting four people –including a 12-year-old girl -- is dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that Raymond Spencer took his own life in a fifth-floor bathroom in an apartment building located on the 2900 block of Van Ness St.

D.C. police said they received a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday along the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW near the Edmund Burke School. 

Northwest DC shooting: Active shooter leaves 3 injured; suspect at large

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard what sounded like 100 gunshots. Police swarmed the scene evacuating residents from local apartment buildings, and combing the area for suspects. 

During the evening press conference, MPD confirmed that all of the victims are in stable condition and expected to survive.  