Recall: More than 100 vegetable products sold in US, Canada recalled over listeria risk

More than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada were recalled over the potential risk of listeria contamination, according an announcement Sunday.

Mann Packing Co., Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its vegetable products sold in the U.S. and Canada, and released a full list of affected items.

The recall was in response to a notification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of “a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” the announcement said.

Mann Packing Co., Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Sunday for its vegetable products sold in the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Mann Packing Co., Inc.)

The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019.

“Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container,” the company said.

So far, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with the vegetable products, according to the announcement.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the announcement.

“Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue,” the company said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.