Recipe: Pumpkin face mask

Celebrate the start of pumpkin spice latte season with a DIY pumpkin face mask. Kimberly Baden with Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics in Scottsdale has a recipe.

Pumpkin mask:

1 can of pumpkin

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of honey

Full-fat cream (organic enough to make spreadable paste)

Mix together above ingredients and apply to face.

*Tip: Mix ingredients and separate into an ice cube tray to freeze so you'll have fresh pumpkin masks for months.