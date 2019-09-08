Recipe: Pumpkin face mask
PHOENIX - Celebrate the start of pumpkin spice latte season with a DIY pumpkin face mask. Kimberly Baden with Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics in Scottsdale has a recipe.
Pumpkin mask:
- 1 can of pumpkin
- 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- Full-fat cream (organic enough to make spreadable paste)
Mix together above ingredients and apply to face.
*Tip: Mix ingredients and separate into an ice cube tray to freeze so you'll have fresh pumpkin masks for months.