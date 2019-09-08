Recipe: Pumpkin face mask

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - Celebrate the start of pumpkin spice latte season with a DIY pumpkin face mask. Kimberly Baden with Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics in Scottsdale has a recipe.

Pumpkin mask:

  • 1 can of pumpkin
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • Full-fat cream (organic enough to make spreadable paste)

Mix together above ingredients and apply to face. 

*Tip: Mix ingredients and separate into an ice cube tray to freeze so you'll have fresh pumpkin masks for months. 