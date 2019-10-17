Recipe: Wicked City Kitchen’s caramel apples

Caramel Apples

12 Apples

12 Chopsticks or Large Popsicle Sticks

1 Large Sauce Pan of Hot Water

Caramel Dipping Sauce

2 Sticks of Butter (8oz)

2C Dark Brown Sugar - Packed

1C Light Karo Syrup

1 Can Condensed Milk (14oz)

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp of Vanilla Extract

Prepare Apples:

Remove stems and plant a stick into each apple, then dip each apple into the hot simmering water, remove, and wipe off. This is to remove the wax coating. Place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

Prepare Caramel Dipping Sauce:

Place remaining ingredients into a heavy bottom saucepan and start cooking on medium heat, stirring constantly. Place a candy thermometer into caramel mixtures and cook until it reaches firm ball stage (245 to 250 degrees F). Target temperature is about 248°F.

Dip each apple into the caramel sauce one at a time. Shake off excess and place onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or a Silpat. Allow to fully cool (about 30 minutes) and enjoy.

Courtesy of: Wicked City Kitchen

www.WickedCityKitchen.com