Record number of returns expected on 'National Returns Day'

First, they delivered all of the packages, now they have to go back to pick up all of the returns.

UPS is bracing for massive happy returns this holiday season.

The company is gearing up for what's expected to be a record day for package returns on January 2, 2020, on what's known unofficially as National Returns Day.

The shipping giant estimates shoppers will send 1.9 million packages back to retailers on this day alone. That's a 26-percent increase from 2018.

The National Retail Federation says more than half of shoppers plan to return or exchange any unwanted gifts within a month of receiving them.