Questions remain over Mesa killing; Nancy Guthrie case latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Nancy Guthrie case enters its fourth week; questions remain over death of Mesa woman; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 2, 2026.
1. A new week of search for Nancy Guthrie
March 2 marks Day 30 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. Crime show co-host breaks down Nancy Guthrie case
'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh is sharing what "sticks out" to him in the Nancy Guthrie case.
3. Questions remain over killing of Mesa mother
As police continue to investigate the death of a 32-year-old mother of seven in the East Valley, there are still a number of questions surrounding the case that remain to be answered.
4. Woman recovered from Lake Pleasant identified
Officials with MCSO have identified the woman who died in the county's first lake drowning of 2026.
5. Arizona pastors recount ordeal amid Iran attack
As the conflict in Iran continues, a group of Arizonans are currently sheltering in an undisclosed location amid ongoing attacks by the Iranian military.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Monday was another record-warm day in the Valley. While it remains hot throughout the state, FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect slight temperature drops this week.
