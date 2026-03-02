Expand / Collapse search

Questions remain over Mesa killing; Nancy Guthrie case latest | Nightly Roundup

March 2, 2026
PHOENIX - Nancy Guthrie case enters its fourth week; questions remain over death of Mesa woman; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 2, 2026.

1. A new week of search for Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 30 latest updates

March 2 marks Day 30 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Crime show co-host breaks down Nancy Guthrie case

'America’s Most Wanted' co-host reveals what could turn the tide in Nancy Guthrie case

'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh is sharing what "sticks out" to him in the Nancy Guthrie case.

3. Questions remain over killing of Mesa mother

Police still investigating Mesa shooting that left mother of 7 dead

As police continue to investigate the death of a 32-year-old mother of seven in the East Valley, there are still a number of questions surrounding the case that remain to be answered.

4. Woman recovered from Lake Pleasant identified

Woman's body recovered from Lake Pleasant: MCSO

Officials with MCSO have identified the woman who died in the county's first lake drowning of 2026.

5. Arizona pastors recount ordeal amid Iran attack

Iran bombing: Arizona pastors recount ordeal in Israel

As the conflict in Iran continues, a group of Arizonans are currently sheltering in an undisclosed location amid ongoing attacks by the Iranian military.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/2/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/2/26

Monday was another record-warm day in the Valley. While it remains hot throughout the state, FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect slight temperature drops this week. 

Get the Full Forecast

