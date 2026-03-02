Arizona weather forecast: One more day of record heat in Phoenix before cool down

The Brief Phoenix is forecast to break another record on March 2 before temps cool down later this week. The high on Monday is expected to be 91 degrees in the Valley, which would break the previous record of 90°F. Temps will drop to the 80s beginning Tuesday and into the 70s by Friday.



The record heat continues to impact our state today, before things begin to cool down later this week.

Monday:

The forecast high climbs to 91 this afternoon. The current record in Phoenix is 90 degrees, set in 2016. The average high is 74 degrees in Phoenix – yet again we'll run far above average. It will be sunny and dry across the state. Only a few high clouds linger over northern Arizona.

It will, however, be windy around Arizona. A wind advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. over parts of Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties. Gusts of 40-50 mph are possible in areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim. In the Valley, gusts of 20-25 mph are forecast and gusts around spots like Payson and Prescott may hit 25-35 mph. Winds will weaken some tomorrow, as our temperature begins to slip.

Later This Week:

The forecast high is 86 in Phoenix on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday. A passing trough to our north helps bring slightly more mild air, accompanied by the departing ridge of high pressure from our south.

A secondary trough will drop into Arizona Thursday into Friday. This continues to drag our forecast high down into the low 80s on Thursday and mid to upper 70s by Friday. A few isolated showers, rain or snow, are possible in the High Country by this weekend thanks to the pattern shift and winds will increase Thursday. In fact, much of the state will be breezy to windy on Thursday thanks to this shift.

This weekend the forecast highs, although still above average, should be more comfortable hitting the low 80s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com