Road rage incident reported on Valley freeway; man falls into deep ocean pit l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 22, 2025. (ADOT; Getty Images)
From an apparent road rage incident along an East Valley freeway that resulted in four people being detained to a man who drowned after falling into a deep ocean pit known as Thor's Well, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 22.
1. Four people detained after road rage incident
A reported road rage incident in Mesa led to police detaining four people after a driver said someone pointed a gun at them.
2. Man falls into Thor's Well
According to locals, Thor's Well likely began as a sea cave, which collapsed into a giant hole that is estimated to be around 20 feet deep.
3. ‘The answer’ to autism?
The autism announcement today comes after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged earlier this year that the HHS would determine the cause by September.
4. Cleanup underway after Charlie Kirk memorial service
Crews are hard at work on Monday, cleaning up after Sunday's Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium. In just a few days, the Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks for "Thursday Night Football" at the venue.
5. Recall alert
Over 3,000 pounds of the poke tuna was recalled and consumers with the product are urged to throw it away.
Today's weather
It will be a warm first day of fall in the Valley, but there will be a slight chance of showers.