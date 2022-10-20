Royal Caribbean gives first look at Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean has revealed a first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, which will take the title of the world's largest cruise ship.

"With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas

Debuting in 2024 in Miami, Florida, Icon of the Seas will feature 20 decks and measure 1,198 feet in length – which will dethrone the current world’s largest ship Wonder of the Seas (1,188-feet). Royal Caribbean promises that the new ship will offer something for every kind of vacationer – from thrill-seekers to chill enthusiasts and everyone in between.

"From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation," the website says.

The ship is home to eight ‘neighborhoods,' each one being a destination in and of itself filled with unique experiences, live entertainment, and delicious food and drink choices. Icon of the Seas will be home to seven pools (one for every day of the week), a 55-foot indoor waterfall, the largest waterpark at sea and much more.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Royal Caribbean

Some of the experiences to look forward to on Icon of the Seas are detailed below:

Thrill Island – This lost island adventure is home Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo.

Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool. Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.

Surfside – This family-friendly oasis is where grownups can chill at the Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.

The Hideaway – This neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean and combines good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and breathtaking ocean views. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all.

AquaDome – In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family Infinity Balcony

After a busy day on deck, families can retreat to their rooms that have been designed with everyone in mind. For families of three, four, five and more, there are comfortable accommodations to consider like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite, as well as the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox.

And it looks like you won't have to wait long to book your dream vacation: the cruise line will open reservations for Icon of the Seas on Oct. 25, 2022.